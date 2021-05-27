Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Tuesday Morning Corp.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:TUEM)

Tuesday Morning Corp. (OTCMKTS:TUEM) – Investment analysts at BWS Financial raised their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Tuesday Morning in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 24th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.04. BWS Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Tuesday Morning’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Get Tuesday Morning alerts:

Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $153.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.81 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tuesday Morning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TUEM opened at $4.02 on Tuesday. Tuesday Morning has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $4.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.16.

Tuesday Morning Company Profile

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, pet supplies, bath and body products, toys, and seasonal dÃ©cor products. As of June 30, 2020, it operated approximately 685 stores in 39 states.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Tuesday Morning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuesday Morning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.