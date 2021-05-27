Raymond James Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Canfor Co. (TSE:CFP)

Canfor Co. (TSE:CFP) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canfor in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.99. Raymond James has a “Speculative Buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CFP. Scotiabank increased their target price on Canfor from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$40.00 price objective on shares of Canfor in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Canfor from C$31.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$41.00 price objective on shares of Canfor in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Canfor from C$36.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$42.17.

CFP opened at C$29.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.64 billion and a PE ratio of 3.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.12. Canfor has a 52 week low of C$9.71 and a 52 week high of C$35.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$31.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$25.43.

Canfor (TSE:CFP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.79 by C$0.27. The firm had revenue of C$1.62 billion during the quarter.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Lumber, and Pulp and Paper segments. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, higher-grade MSR lumber, premium one-inch boards, engineered wood products, wood chips, wood pellets, logs, strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber, as well as generates green energy.

