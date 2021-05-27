Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.48

Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.48 and traded as high as $9.69. Electromed shares last traded at $9.33, with a volume of 52,852 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on ELMD. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Electromed in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Electromed from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Electromed in a research report on Thursday, March 25th.

The firm has a market cap of $80.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.91 and a 200-day moving average of $9.48.

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Electromed had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $8.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Electromed, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Electromed news, Director Stephen H. Craney acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.35 per share, with a total value of $93,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 587,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,496,874.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 19.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Electromed by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,815 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in shares of Electromed by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 61,441 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Electromed during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Electromed by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Electromed during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.18% of the company’s stock.

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of all ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function.

