Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.17.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $15.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.42 million, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.30 and its 200 day moving average is $19.33. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $14.94 and a 1 year high of $27.43.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($1.01). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -4.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MIRM. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $379,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 554,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,689,000 after purchasing an additional 132,920 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 69,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 23,625 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 8,142 shares during the period. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Maralixibat, an investigational oral drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

