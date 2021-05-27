H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $32.66

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.66 and traded as high as $36.69. H&E Equipment Services shares last traded at $36.63, with a volume of 102,213 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.26.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.04). H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $278.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. H&E Equipment Services’s payout ratio is 79.14%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HEES. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in H&E Equipment Services by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,018,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,688,000 after purchasing an additional 92,615 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,470,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,636,000 after buying an additional 6,953 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,589,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,385,000 after buying an additional 4,212 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 621,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,615,000 after purchasing an additional 5,087 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in H&E Equipment Services in the 4th quarter worth $15,979,000. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

