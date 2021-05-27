Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on TDK Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:TTDKY)

TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of TDK in a report issued on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Azuma now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $9.15 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $9.67.

Get TDK alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TDK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

OTCMKTS:TTDKY opened at $128.50 on Wednesday. TDK has a 12-month low of $90.46 and a 12-month high of $175.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.13.

About TDK

TDK Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Film Application Products, and Other segments.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for TDK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TDK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.