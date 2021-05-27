Short Interest in China Gas Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CGHLY) Expands By 500.0%

China Gas Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CGHLY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the April 29th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of China Gas from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of CGHLY stock opened at $92.46 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.11. China Gas has a 52 week low of $65.69 and a 52 week high of $109.63.

China Gas Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a gas operator and service provider in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. The company invests in, constructs, operates, and maintains city and town gas pipeline infrastructure facilities, gas terminals, storage and transportation facilities, and gas logistics systems; transmits natural gas and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) to residential, industrial, and commercial customers; constructs and operates compressed natural gas/liquefied natural gas refilling stations; and develops and applies technologies related to natural gas and LPG.

