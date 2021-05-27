Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Short Interest Up 526.4% in May

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 68,900 shares, an increase of 526.4% from the April 29th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of Lenovo Group stock opened at $25.07 on Thursday. Lenovo Group has a 52 week low of $10.31 and a 52 week high of $28.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.55. The firm has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Get Lenovo Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Lenovo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones. The company also provides laptops, desktops, phones, accessories, monitors, ultrabooks, data center solutions, systems, software, server and storage products, networking products, and replacement parts.

Further Reading: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Lenovo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lenovo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.