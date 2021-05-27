Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley started coverage on shares of Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Magenta Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Magenta Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.60.

Magenta Therapeutics stock opened at $11.66 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $566.80 million, a P/E ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 2.39. Magenta Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.03 and a one year high of $14.20.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts expect that Magenta Therapeutics will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,949,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,086,000 after purchasing an additional 148,458 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,237,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 670.6% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 775,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,181,000 after purchasing an additional 674,793 shares in the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,104,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 561,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.06% of the company’s stock.

About Magenta Therapeutics

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to bring the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. The company is developing C100 and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent prophylaxis of graft-versus-host diseases.

