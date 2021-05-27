$1.07 Billion in Sales Expected for ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) will announce $1.07 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for ASGN’s earnings. ASGN reported sales of $936.80 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ASGN will report full year sales of $4.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.23 billion to $4.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.43 billion to $4.70 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ASGN.

Get ASGN alerts:

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. ASGN had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ASGN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on ASGN from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on ASGN from $108.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. ASGN has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in ASGN by 401.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ASGN by 4,262.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new stake in ASGN during the first quarter worth $274,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ASGN during the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ASGN during the 1st quarter valued at $543,000. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASGN opened at $102.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.60 and a 200-day moving average of $92.63. ASGN has a 52 week low of $55.98 and a 52 week high of $110.52.

About ASGN

ASGN Incorporated provides professional staffing and IT solutions in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technology, digital, creative, scientific, engineering staffing, and consulting services to Fortune 1000 and mid-market commercial clients.

Featured Article: Different Options Trading Strategies



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ASGN (ASGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ASGN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASGN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.