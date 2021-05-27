Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Standard Chartered (LON:STAN)

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 230 ($3.00) target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on STAN. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 629 ($8.22) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on Standard Chartered from GBX 460 ($6.01) to GBX 490 ($6.40) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 512.55 ($6.70).

Shares of STAN opened at GBX 498 ($6.51) on Monday. Standard Chartered has a 12-month low of GBX 334.25 ($4.37) and a 12-month high of GBX 533.20 ($6.97). The firm has a market capitalization of £15.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 501.46 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 480.34.

In other Standard Chartered news, insider Andrew Nigel (Andy) Halford sold 9,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 513 ($6.70), for a total transaction of £51,099.93 ($66,762.39).

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

