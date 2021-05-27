TheStreet Downgrades Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) to C+

TheStreet downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on COLM. Cowen raised their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbia Sportswear from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America raised Columbia Sportswear from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $115.75.

Shares of Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $103.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 42.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.36. Columbia Sportswear has a 12 month low of $72.24 and a 12 month high of $114.98.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.51. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $625.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.33 million. On average, analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.20%.

Columbia Sportswear declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Joseph P. Boyle sold 1,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.79, for a total value of $118,767.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,476,369 shares in the company, valued at $279,309,659.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph P. Boyle sold 13,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $1,498,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,483,816 shares in the company, valued at $274,610,696.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,152 shares of company stock worth $2,324,148 over the last quarter. 41.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COLM. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 187.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 25.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 591 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

