Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) from a c rating to a b rating in a research note published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GMAB. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Genmab A/S from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Genmab A/S from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genmab A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.13.

GMAB stock opened at $40.25 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.49. The stock has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.90. Genmab A/S has a 1 year low of $27.93 and a 1 year high of $44.83.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.22. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 51.35% and a return on equity of 29.11%. On average, analysts predict that Genmab A/S will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Genmab A/S during the 1st quarter valued at $2,661,000. Paradiem LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 25,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 11,223 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 239,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,862,000 after buying an additional 94,193 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after buying an additional 12,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 737,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,204,000 after buying an additional 100,177 shares in the last quarter. 5.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumumab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Arzerra for treating CLL.

