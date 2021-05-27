KeyCorp Trims Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Target Price to $70.00

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) had its price target decreased by KeyCorp from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Sunrun from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a positive rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Sunrun from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Sunrun currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.23.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Shares of RUN stock opened at $45.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.52 and a beta of 2.05. Sunrun has a 52 week low of $15.36 and a 52 week high of $100.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.11 and a 200-day moving average of $62.23.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. Analysts anticipate that Sunrun will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 1,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total transaction of $99,534.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 120,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,559,269.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Bywater sold 85,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $4,635,477.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 270,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,721,710.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 252,888 shares of company stock valued at $13,928,730 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Sunrun by 232.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,629,547 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,055,698,000 after buying an additional 20,720,304 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sunrun by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,631,994 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,639,588,000 after buying an additional 5,448,011 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in Sunrun in the first quarter worth approximately $265,880,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Sunrun by 1,015.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,813,841 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $333,985,000 after buying an additional 4,382,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Sunrun by 305.1% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,158,122 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $130,523,000 after buying an additional 1,625,337 shares in the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.