Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on the stock from $150.00 to $160.00. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a buy rating on the stock. Agilent Technologies traded as high as $137.95 and last traded at $137.04, with a volume of 8581 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $133.23.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Partners raised Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.49.

In related news, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $68,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,265,110. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 9,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,222,155.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,249,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,614 shares of company stock worth $4,572,425 in the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,216,586 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $661,468,000 after purchasing an additional 96,322 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $358,609,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 41.8% during the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,783,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $353,901,000 after purchasing an additional 820,171 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,684,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $318,047,000 after purchasing an additional 17,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,682,736 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $341,084,000 after buying an additional 40,711 shares during the period.

The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.64. The company has a market capitalization of $40.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 16th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

