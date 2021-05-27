Berenberg Bank Reiterates Hold Rating for HSBC (LON:HSBA)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of HSBC (LON:HSBA) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 470 ($6.14) price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a GBX 430 ($5.62) target price on HSBC and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 414 ($5.41) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Investec downgraded HSBC to a sell rating and set a GBX 415 ($5.42) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 585 ($7.64) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 470 ($6.14) price objective on HSBC and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 449.45 ($5.87).

LON:HSBA opened at GBX 446.85 ($5.84) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £91.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.69. HSBC has a 12 month low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a 12 month high of GBX 466.54 ($6.10). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 439.05 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 414.12.

In other news, insider Noel Quinn sold 18,746 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 425 ($5.55), for a total value of £79,670.50 ($104,090.02).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

