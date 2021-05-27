easyJet (LON:EZJ) Given a GBX 845 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

easyJet (LON:EZJ) has been assigned a GBX 845 ($11.04) target price by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 14.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on EZJ. UBS Group set a GBX 1,125 ($14.70) price target on shares of easyJet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price target on shares of easyJet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price target on shares of easyJet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 840 ($10.97) target price on shares of easyJet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 940 ($12.28) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 941.12 ($12.30).

LON EZJ opened at GBX 986.80 ($12.89) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.20. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,004.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 892.03. easyJet has a 1 year low of GBX 457.80 ($5.98) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31).

In other news, insider Julie Southern bought 1,943 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,024 ($13.38) per share, with a total value of £19,896.32 ($25,994.67).

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

