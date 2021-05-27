Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Ubisoft Entertainment (UBSFY)

Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS: UBSFY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/18/2021 – Ubisoft Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating. According to Zacks, "Ubisoft Entertainment operates in parts of Europe, Canada and the United States and its primary activities are the production, publishing and distribution of interactive entertainment products. Products include video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons, literary, multimedia, audio-visual products, cinematographic and television works. Some of its brands are Driver, Anno, Endwar and Tom Clancy. "

5/18/2021 – Ubisoft Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

5/18/2021 – Ubisoft Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

5/18/2021 – Ubisoft Entertainment had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

5/17/2021 – Ubisoft Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

5/13/2021 – Ubisoft Entertainment had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

5/7/2021 – Ubisoft Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

4/6/2021 – Ubisoft Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/31/2021 – Ubisoft Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

Shares of OTCMKTS UBSFY opened at $14.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Ubisoft Entertainment SA has a 52-week low of $12.78 and a 52-week high of $21.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.39.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

