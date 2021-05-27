Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Foot Locker, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:FL)

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) – Analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Foot Locker in a research report issued on Monday, May 24th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the athletic footwear retailer will post earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.67. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Foot Locker’s FY2022 earnings at $5.76 EPS.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.90. Foot Locker had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.67) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FL. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Foot Locker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Foot Locker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.45.

Shares of FL stock opened at $63.98 on Wednesday. Foot Locker has a 12-month low of $26.58 and a 12-month high of $66.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.13 and its 200 day moving average is $50.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.47%.

In other Foot Locker news, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $284,850.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,383,402.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 515,161 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $28,978,000 after buying an additional 56,741 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 1st quarter worth about $46,778,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 1,699.1% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 266,337 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $14,981,000 after buying an additional 282,992 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 1,215.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 96,377 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $5,421,000 after buying an additional 89,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 1st quarter worth about $990,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.