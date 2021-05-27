B. Riley Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) – Analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Foot Locker in a report released on Monday, May 24th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the athletic footwear retailer will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.26. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Foot Locker’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.85 EPS.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company’s revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.67) EPS.

FL has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Foot Locker from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Williams Financial Group assumed coverage on Foot Locker in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Foot Locker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Foot Locker from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Foot Locker from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.45.

NYSE FL opened at $63.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.38. Foot Locker has a 1-year low of $26.58 and a 1-year high of $66.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.47%.

In related news, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $284,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,383,402.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 192.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,402 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $9,235,000 after buying an additional 100,318 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 43,049 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 17,872 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 149,634 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $6,051,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the fourth quarter valued at $1,109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.