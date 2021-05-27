Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Research Coverage Started at BTIG Research

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on OMCL. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Omnicell from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet cut Omnicell from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Omnicell from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $126.86.

Shares of Omnicell stock opened at $138.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Omnicell has a twelve month low of $62.24 and a twelve month high of $146.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $137.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.27. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 179.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.06.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. Omnicell had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 3.83%. The company had revenue of $251.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Omnicell will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 2,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $324,594.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,737,694.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

