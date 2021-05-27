Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nissan Motor in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.18. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nissan Motor’s FY2024 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nissan Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

OTCMKTS:NSANY opened at $9.77 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.27. Nissan Motor has a twelve month low of $6.77 and a twelve month high of $12.74.

About Nissan Motor

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan, Infiniti, Datsun, Heritage, and Motorsports brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and multiplier/reducer units; automotive parts; axles; specially equipped vehicles; and motorsports engines.

