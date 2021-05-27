Analyzing NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) & Pioneer Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PNBI)

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) and Pioneer Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PNBI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NBT Bancorp and Pioneer Bankshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NBT Bancorp $494.56 million 3.43 $104.39 million $2.37 16.47 Pioneer Bankshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

NBT Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Pioneer Bankshares.

Dividends

NBT Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Pioneer Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. NBT Bancorp pays out 45.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NBT Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.8% of NBT Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of NBT Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.7% of Pioneer Bankshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares NBT Bancorp and Pioneer Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NBT Bancorp 27.26% 11.48% 1.22% Pioneer Bankshares N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for NBT Bancorp and Pioneer Bankshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NBT Bancorp 0 2 0 0 2.00 Pioneer Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

NBT Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $32.50, indicating a potential downside of 16.73%. Given NBT Bancorp’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe NBT Bancorp is more favorable than Pioneer Bankshares.

Volatility and Risk

NBT Bancorp has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pioneer Bankshares has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NBT Bancorp beats Pioneer Bankshares on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Inc., a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans. It also provides trust and investment services; financial planning and life insurance services; and retirement plan consulting and recordkeeping services. In addition, the company offers insurance products comprising personal property and casualty, business liability, and commercial insurance, as well as other products and services through 24-hour online, mobile, and telephone channels that enable customers to check balances, make deposits, transfer funds, pay bills, access statements, apply for loans, and access various other products and services. As of December 31, 2020, it had 141 branches and 176 ATMs in New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine. NBT Bancorp Inc. was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in Norwich, New York.

About Pioneer Bankshares

Pioneer Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Pioneer Bank, Inc. that provides various banking and related financial services in Virginia. The company offers various deposit products, which include business and personal checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its personal loans comprise personal installment and single-pay, and auto loans; and business loans consists of operating capital, equipment loans, investment properties, lines of credit, business expansion, and property acquisition or construction, as well as home mortgage and home equity loans. The company also provides credit and debit cards, safe deposit boxes, online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, and cash management services. In addition, it offers investment products, such as individual retirement accounts, 529 college savings plans, small business investment strategies, fixed and variable annuities, and personalized investment advisory services, as well as insurance products and services. It operates branch offices in Stanley, Luray, Shenandoah, Harrisonburg, Stanardsville, Charlottesville, and Ruckersville. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Stanley, Virginia.

