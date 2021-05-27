Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €82.60 ($97.18).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DRW3. Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Independent Research set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €81.00 ($95.29) price objective on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

ETR DRW3 opened at €75.00 ($88.24) on Thursday. Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €60.70 ($71.41) and a 52-week high of €89.10 ($104.82). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.75, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €74.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of €68.34. The stock has a market cap of $645 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38.

DrÃ¤gerwerk AG & Co KGaA operates as a medical and safety technology company in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

