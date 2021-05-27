E.On (FRA:EOAN) PT Set at €9.80 by Jefferies Financial Group

E.On (FRA:EOAN) has been assigned a €9.80 ($11.53) target price by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 2.95% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EOAN. UBS Group set a €10.50 ($12.35) price objective on E.On and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Nord/LB set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.30 ($15.65) target price on E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Independent Research set a €10.40 ($12.24) target price on E.On and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €11.50 ($13.53) target price on E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. E.On presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €10.90 ($12.82).

Shares of FRA EOAN opened at €10.10 ($11.88) on Tuesday. E.On has a 12-month low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 12-month high of €10.80 ($12.71). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €10.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is €9.26.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

