Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €94.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

May 27th, 2021

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) has been assigned a €94.00 ($110.59) price target by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.20% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Warburg Research set a €69.00 ($81.18) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Independent Research set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brenntag currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €73.71 ($86.72).

Shares of BNR stock opened at €76.92 ($90.49) on Tuesday. Brenntag has a 52-week low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 52-week high of €56.25 ($66.18). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €75.21 and a 200-day moving average of €68.17.

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

