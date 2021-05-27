Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €94.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) has been assigned a €94.00 ($110.59) price target by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.20% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Warburg Research set a €69.00 ($81.18) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Independent Research set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brenntag currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €73.71 ($86.72).

Shares of BNR stock opened at €76.92 ($90.49) on Tuesday. Brenntag has a 52-week low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 52-week high of €56.25 ($66.18). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €75.21 and a 200-day moving average of €68.17.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

