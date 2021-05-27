Varta (ETR:VAR1) PT Set at €105.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Varta (ETR:VAR1) received a €105.00 ($123.53) target price from equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 17.52% from the stock’s current price.

VAR1 has been the topic of several other research reports. Hauck & Aufhã?User set a €97.00 ($114.12) price target on shares of Varta and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €119.00 ($140.00) price target on shares of Varta and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Varta in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on Varta and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €83.00 ($97.65) target price on Varta and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €102.57 ($120.67).

Shares of ETR:VAR1 opened at €126.60 ($148.94) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 54.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is €120.53 and its 200 day moving average is €122.46. Varta has a 52-week low of €85.05 ($100.06) and a 52-week high of €181.30 ($213.29).

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries, household batteries, and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Microbatteries & Solutions and Household batteries. The Microbatteries & Solutions segment offers zinc-air batteries for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones, and other wearable applications, as well as for electrical devices, including Bluetooth headsets and medical devices for measuring high blood pressure, blood sugar, and other bodily functions, as well as power supply for Covid-19 antibody tests; and rechargeable battery solutions for use in applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems and smart meters, and others for industrial and original equipment manufacturers.

