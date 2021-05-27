The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Hits New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $140.00 and last traded at $135.81, with a volume of 141870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $135.15.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.00%.

ALL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on The Allstate from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on The Allstate from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.82.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $40.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.10 and a 200 day moving average of $112.79.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 15.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 12,763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.26, for a total transaction of $1,700,797.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,595,037.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 151,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total transaction of $20,520,758.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,023,104.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 227,111 shares of company stock worth $30,694,662. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The Allstate by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,194,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,124,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,120 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,486,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,204,992,000 after purchasing an additional 96,232 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,130,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $588,022,000 after purchasing an additional 95,427 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of The Allstate by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,759,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $546,813,000 after purchasing an additional 728,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in The Allstate by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,678,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $404,389,000 after buying an additional 15,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

