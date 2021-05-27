Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $93.00 to $102.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Endava traded as high as $104.14 and last traded at $103.99, with a volume of 741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.52.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DAVA. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Endava from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Endava from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Endava from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAVA. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Endava by 169.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Endava in the first quarter valued at $72,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Endava by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Endava by 154.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Endava by 2,444.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.75% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.06, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.87 and its 200 day moving average is $80.87.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $34.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $33.72. The company had revenue of $112.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.21 million. Endava had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Research analysts predict that Endava plc will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Endava Company Profile (NYSE:DAVA)

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

