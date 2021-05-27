Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO)

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 9,263 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 610% compared to the average daily volume of 1,304 call options.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Winnebago Industries from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $73.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.47.

WGO opened at $72.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.99. Winnebago Industries has a 1 year low of $44.33 and a 1 year high of $87.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $839.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.28 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 18.60%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WGO. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 21.5% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,709,260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,117,000 after purchasing an additional 302,328 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in Winnebago Industries by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,570,739 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,150,000 after acquiring an additional 191,002 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Winnebago Industries by 477.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 701,212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,030,000 after purchasing an additional 579,689 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 629,256 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,718,000 after purchasing an additional 16,839 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 3.5% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 544,012 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,731,000 after purchasing an additional 18,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

