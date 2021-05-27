Provention Bio Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:PRVB)

Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 14,177 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 981% compared to the average volume of 1,312 call options.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of Provention Bio from $35.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Provention Bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.36.
Shares of Provention Bio stock opened at $10.68 on Thursday. Provention Bio has a fifty-two week low of $6.14 and a fifty-two week high of $20.05. The firm has a market cap of $676.85 million, a PE ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 3.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.04.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Provention Bio by 13.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,463,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,840,000 after purchasing an additional 537,620 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 3,109,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,638,000 after buying an additional 750,192 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 865,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,086,000 after buying an additional 152,127 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 597,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,271,000 after buying an additional 19,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Provention Bio by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 344,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,619,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares during the period. 34.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Provention Bio
Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.
Read More: Asset Allocation
Receive News & Ratings for Provention Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provention Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.