Provention Bio Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:PRVB)

Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 14,177 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 981% compared to the average volume of 1,312 call options.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of Provention Bio from $35.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Provention Bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.36.

Shares of Provention Bio stock opened at $10.68 on Thursday. Provention Bio has a fifty-two week low of $6.14 and a fifty-two week high of $20.05. The firm has a market cap of $676.85 million, a PE ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 3.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.04.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.04). On average, analysts forecast that Provention Bio will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Provention Bio by 13.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,463,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,840,000 after purchasing an additional 537,620 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 3,109,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,638,000 after buying an additional 750,192 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 865,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,086,000 after buying an additional 152,127 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 597,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,271,000 after buying an additional 19,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Provention Bio by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 344,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,619,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares during the period. 34.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Provention Bio

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

