Navios Maritime Partners Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:NMM)

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 15,869 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 470% compared to the average volume of 2,784 call options.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Navios Maritime Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Navios Maritime Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $498,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the first quarter worth about $541,000. 5.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NMM opened at $27.29 on Thursday. Navios Maritime Partners has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $36.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.39. The company has a market capitalization of $540.89 million, a PE ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 2.66.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The shipping company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $65.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.55 million. Navios Maritime Partners had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 32.14%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Navios Maritime Partners will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Navios Maritime Partners’s payout ratio is currently 22.47%.

NMM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Navios Maritime Partners from $7.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott increased their price target on shares of Navios Maritime Partners from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Navios Maritime Partners from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

About Navios Maritime Partners

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizers, and containers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

