Five Below (FIVE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, June 3rd. Analysts expect Five Below to post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.09. Five Below had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $858.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Five Below to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $185.75 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.37. Five Below has a 12-month low of $96.61 and a 12-month high of $205.28. The company has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.27.

In other Five Below news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 9,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $1,819,068.44. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 24,035 shares in the company, valued at $4,815,652.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total value of $1,068,540.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,778 shares in the company, valued at $2,288,229.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,006 shares of company stock valued at $3,360,898. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

FIVE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Five Below from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Five Below from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on Five Below from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.00.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

