HP (NYSE:HPQ) Raised to Buy at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of HP (NYSE:HPQ) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $40.00 price target on the computer maker’s stock, up from their prior price target of $29.00.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of HP in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HP from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.07.

HPQ opened at $32.17 on Monday. HP has a one year low of $14.86 and a one year high of $36.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.71.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.27. HP had a negative return on equity of 169.24% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.24 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that HP will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 176.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of HP during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

