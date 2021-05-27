Medicenna Therapeutics (MDNA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter.

MDNA stock opened at $3.84 on Thursday. Medicenna Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.14 and a 12-month high of $6.84. The stock has a market cap of $205.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.69 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.70 and its 200 day moving average is $4.04.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Medicenna Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) by 594.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,868 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.13% of Medicenna Therapeutics worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, develops and commercializes Empowered Cytokines (EC) and Superkines for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that is in the Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors.

