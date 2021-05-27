Barclays Analysts Give Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) a €23.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on DTE. Morgan Stanley set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €21.69 ($25.52).

Shares of Deutsche Telekom stock opened at €17.09 ($20.11) on Monday. Deutsche Telekom has a 52-week low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 52-week high of €18.13 ($21.33). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €16.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is €15.57.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

