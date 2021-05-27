SVB Leerink Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM)

SVB Leerink restated their buy rating on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM) in a research report report published on Sunday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on RPHM. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 target price for the company.

RPHM opened at $9.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.17. Reneo Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $7.63 and a 52-week high of $17.18.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($3.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($3.10). On average, research analysts expect that Reneo Pharmaceuticals will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Venture Fund Iii L. Rivervest acquired 200,000 shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo acquired 666,666 shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,990.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,763,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,455,665. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,066,666 shares of company stock valued at $15,999,990 in the last quarter.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. It develops REN001, a selective peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta agonist, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial in patients with primary mitochondrial myopathies, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders and glycogen storage disease type V.

