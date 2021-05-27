Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) to Hold

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Novanta Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and sells precision photonic and motion control components and subsystems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical equipment and advanced industrial technology markets. Novanta Inc., formerly known as GSI Group Inc., is based in Bedford, Massachusetts. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Novanta from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of NOVT stock opened at $136.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.63. Novanta has a 1 year low of $95.53 and a 1 year high of $146.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $134.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 111.29 and a beta of 1.00.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $162.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.28 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 7.34%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Novanta will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.19, for a total transaction of $500,758.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,569,633.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.17, for a total value of $1,013,775.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,831 shares in the company, valued at $16,332,726.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,776 shares of company stock valued at $4,066,677. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOVT. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Novanta during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Novanta during the first quarter valued at $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Novanta during the first quarter valued at $135,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Novanta by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Novanta during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. 86.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

