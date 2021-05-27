SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $6.16 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the bank will earn $6.16 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $6.06. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $6.62 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $28.35 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $6.15 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $6.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $6.74 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $6.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $26.15 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SIVB. Maxim Group increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 target price (up from $564.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $566.60.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB opened at $579.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $31.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 2.07. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $199.70 and a 1-year high of $595.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $550.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $468.01.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 34.63% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 404.8% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 16,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,292,000 after purchasing an additional 13,010 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,717 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,753,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.27, for a total value of $72,932.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,623,461.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Karen Hon sold 1,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.40, for a total transaction of $739,177.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,031,010.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,772 shares of company stock worth $3,639,359. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

