FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Yamaha Motor in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.85 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.54. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Yamaha Motor’s FY2022 earnings at $2.91 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

Shares of OTCMKTS YAMHF opened at $29.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.71. The company has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Yamaha Motor has a 12-month low of $13.77 and a 12-month high of $29.75.

Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the land mobility, marine products, robotics, and financial services businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its Land Mobility segment offers motorcycles, leaning multi-wheelers, all-terrain vehicles, recreational off highway vehicles, snowmobiles, and electrically power-assisted bicycles, as well as intermediate parts for products, and knockdown parts.

