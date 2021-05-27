Corporate Office Properties Trust to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.25 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:OFC)

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.25 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.23. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.36 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.44 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.60 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.71 EPS.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on OFC. Truist Securities raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Truist raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

OFC opened at $27.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $21.68 and a 12-month high of $28.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.01.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.61). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 4.16%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 900.8% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,584,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,721,000 after acquiring an additional 5,926,466 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 241.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,274,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,326,000 after buying an additional 1,609,208 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth $38,517,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $34,166,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $31,444,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 3,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $108,678.80. Also, Director Robert L. Denton sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $40,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,861.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,260 shares of company stock worth $342,478 in the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.89%.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

Recommended Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.