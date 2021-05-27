FY2021 EPS Estimates for BioVie Inc. Decreased by B. Riley (NASDAQ:BIVI)

BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for BioVie in a report released on Monday, May 24th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now anticipates that the company will earn ($7.18) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($4.05). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for BioVie’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($2.32) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.15) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.32) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.60) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($4.41) EPS.

Get BioVie alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut BioVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of BIVI stock opened at $14.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.98, a quick ratio of 7.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $201.06 million and a P/E ratio of -2.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.18. BioVie has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $46.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. swisspartners Ltd. bought a new stake in BioVie during the fourth quarter worth $1,278,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP bought a new stake in BioVie during the fourth quarter worth $260,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in BioVie during the first quarter worth $1,758,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BioVie during the first quarter worth $410,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in BioVie during the first quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

About BioVie

BioVie Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs therapies in the United States. It develops BIV201, which completed Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of ascites due to chronic liver cirrhosis. The company was formerly known as NanoAntibiotics, Inc and changed its name to BioVie Inc in July 2016.

Recommended Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for BioVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.