Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.20.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Albany International in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Get Albany International alerts:

NYSE AIN opened at $85.65 on Thursday. Albany International has a 52-week low of $46.31 and a 52-week high of $92.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 4.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.89 and a 200-day moving average of $78.53.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. Albany International had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $222.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.80 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Albany International will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 4th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.51%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Albany International by 0.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 50,363 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,204,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Albany International by 1.3% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,729 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Albany International by 1.7% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,999 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Albany International by 5.7% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,502 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Albany International by 29.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.