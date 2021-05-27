Critical Comparison: Immune Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:IMNPQ) and Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Immune Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:IMNPQ) and Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Immune Pharmaceuticals alerts:

This table compares Immune Pharmaceuticals and Nektar Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immune Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A Nektar Therapeutics -340.31% -38.12% -28.12%

Immune Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.94, meaning that its share price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nektar Therapeutics has a beta of 1.51, meaning that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.9% of Nektar Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of Immune Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Nektar Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Immune Pharmaceuticals and Nektar Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Immune Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Nektar Therapeutics 1 5 1 0 2.00

Nektar Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 27.49%. Given Nektar Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Nektar Therapeutics is more favorable than Immune Pharmaceuticals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Immune Pharmaceuticals and Nektar Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immune Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Nektar Therapeutics $152.91 million 21.51 -$444.44 million ($2.24) -8.05

Immune Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nektar Therapeutics.

Summary

Immune Pharmaceuticals beats Nektar Therapeutics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Immune Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Immune Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapeutic agents for the treatment of immunologic and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is bertilimumab, a human antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials that targets eotaxin-1 for the treatment of bullous pemphigoid and ulcerative colitis. It is also developing NanoCyclo, a nano-encapsulated formulation of cyclosporine-A, which is in late stage preclinical development for atopic dermatitis and psoriasis. In addition, the company's pain products include AmiKet and AmiKet Nano, a topical analgesic cream containing amitriptyline and ketamine for the treatment of postherpetic neuralgia and diabetic peripheral neuropathy. Further, its oncology portfolio comprises Ceplene, for the maintenance of remission in patients with acute myeloid leukemia in combination with interleukin-2; Azixa and crolibulin that are clinical-stage vascular disrupting agents; NanomAbs, a nanotechnology combination platform; and bispecific antibody platform. Immune Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Fort Lee, New Jersey. On April 2, 2020, the voluntary petition of Immune Pharmaceuticals, Inc. along with its affiliates, for reorganization under Chapter 11 was converted to Chapter 7. It had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on February 17, 2020.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops drug candidates for cancer and auto-immune disease in the United States. The company develops Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and immuno-oncology; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.It is also developing NKTR-358, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer and colorectal cancer; and NKTR-262, a toll-like receptor agonist that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat locally advanced or metastatic solid tumor malignancies, as well as various other drug candidates. The company has collaboration agreements with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd.; AstraZeneca AB; UCB Pharma S.A.; F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd; Bausch Health Companies Inc.; Pfizer Inc.; Amgen Inc.; UCB Pharma (Biogen); Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; Baxalta Incorporated; Eli Lilly and Company; and SFJ Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Nektar Therapeutics was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Immune Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immune Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.