JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Neutral Rating for QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQY) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on QNTQY. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. QinetiQ Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS QNTQY opened at $19.14 on Monday. QinetiQ Group has a 52-week low of $12.63 and a 52-week high of $20.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.74 and a 200-day moving average of $17.38.

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defence, security, and aerospace markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. Its product includes advanced materials and manufacturing products, such as aircraft impact protection materials and stealth wind turbines; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing products comprises satellite based tracking systems; and cyber and electromagnetic technologies consist of electromagnetic disruption detection, as well as SyBard Diode, a secure cross-domain data flow.

