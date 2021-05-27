Danske Downgrades Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) to Hold

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) was downgraded by research analysts at Danske from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SEOAY has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Stora Enso Oyj and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of SEOAY stock opened at $17.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.43 and its 200 day moving average is $18.90. Stora Enso Oyj has a 12 month low of $11.56 and a 12 month high of $20.50.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Stora Enso Oyj had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 5.92%. On average, equities analysts predict that Stora Enso Oyj will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Stora Enso Oyj Company Profile

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. It operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other segments. The company's Packaging Materials segment offers virgin and recycled fiber renewable and recyclable packaging materials for food and drink, pharmaceutical, and transport packaging.

