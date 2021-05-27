thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal Weight”

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TKAMY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded thyssenkrupp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, AlphaValue raised thyssenkrupp to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.00.

TKAMY stock opened at $11.82 on Monday. thyssenkrupp has a 1-year low of $4.48 and a 1-year high of $14.38. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.95 and its 200-day moving average is $11.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

