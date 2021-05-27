TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Shares Down 3.6% on Insider Selling

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) fell 3.6% on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $14.07 and last traded at $14.07. 4,810 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,411,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.60.

Specifically, Director Randall H. Edwards sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $56,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,622. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kevin A. Raketich sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $142,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,401.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Get TimkenSteel alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TMST. KeyCorp raised their price objective on TimkenSteel from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet raised TimkenSteel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.17.

The firm has a market capitalization of $647.61 million, a PE ratio of -19.41 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. TimkenSteel had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. As a group, equities analysts predict that TimkenSteel Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 64,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in TimkenSteel by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 217,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in TimkenSteel by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares during the period. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST)

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in SBQ Steel Bar, Seamless Mechanical Steel Tubes, and Billets; and Value-added Precision Products and Services segments. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for TimkenSteel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TimkenSteel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.