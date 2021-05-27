Credit Suisse Group Lowers Boralex (TSE:BLX) Price Target to C$43.00

Boralex (TSE:BLX) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group to C$43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.37% from the company’s current price.

BLX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Boralex from C$59.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Boralex from C$55.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. CSFB lowered their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$60.00 target price on shares of Boralex in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Boralex from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boralex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$49.00.

Get Boralex alerts:

Boralex stock opened at C$36.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 311.63, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 79.29. Boralex has a 1-year low of C$26.75 and a 1-year high of C$56.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$39.35 and its 200 day moving average is C$42.92.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.44 by C($0.11). The firm had revenue of C$206.00 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Boralex will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boralex news, Director Yves Rheault sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.50, for a total transaction of C$29,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$36,105.

Boralex Company Profile

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Boralex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boralex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.