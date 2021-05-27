SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $95.83, but opened at $93.36. SiTime shares last traded at $96.94, with a volume of 222 shares traded.

Specifically, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total value of $111,663.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total value of $304,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,957 shares of company stock worth $4,789,025. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on SITM shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays cut their target price on SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital decreased their target price on SiTime from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on SiTime from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.83.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -198.88 and a beta of 0.54.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. SiTime had a negative return on equity of 5.16% and a negative net margin of 6.04%. The business had revenue of $35.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. SiTime’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that SiTime Co. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITM. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in SiTime in the first quarter valued at $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SiTime during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SiTime during the first quarter worth about $136,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of SiTime during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in SiTime in the first quarter worth about $212,000. 49.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

